Vicky Edwards: Reasons to be Cheerful

Here’s to the Cup that Cheers! I was in London last week and so nipped in to Fortnum & Mason to buy my tipple of choice: F&M’s Irish Breakfast teabags. Bliss! In truth, I’ll drink almost any kind of tea, but this occasional indulgence is a real treat.

Some people wax lyrical about lattes or commend cappuccinos, but for me there is nothing more delightful than the quintessentially British cuppa. From a mug of ‘builders’ supped in the comfort of your own kitchen to a delicate bone china cup and saucer, with pinky crooked, sipped in a swanky hotel, tea really is the cup that cheers.

A (sugared) remedy for shock, the liquid revival served to mothers who have just given birth and the brew synonymous with the giving of sympathy and consolation, tea is also undoubtedly the most versatile of hot beverages.

And then there’s the theatre of tea. In Japan the tea ceremony was originally part of a Zen ritual. Evolving into a gathering for the purpose of discussing art, this is tea taken seriously.

Cheers!.

In the UK our tea ceremony is less artistically motivated, but it exists nevertheless. From warming the pot and to allowing the leaves or bags steeping time, and of course, the choosing your mug or cup and saucer of choice, it’s a reassuringly familiar routine.

And a pot of tea is that it is the gift that keeps on giving. Top up with hot water and it can last all afternoon, which really turbo-charges the social aspect of taking tea.

One of my greatest pleasures is meeting people at my favourite tea spots. Currently, these include Joanna’s in Chichester, a pretty haven where tea and cake is a super-elegant experience.

Elsewhere, The Spread Eagle Hotel in Midhurst is perfect for tea and toasted teacakes by the fire, while Bognor’s Pinks Parlour serves an ace cuppa with a mini ice cream cone on the side! And in Birdham, Amelia has just opened her café at Russell’s – a proper tea and homemade cake paradise!

Tea also inspires love, apparently. Next year I will include a tea blending ritual in a wedding celebration I’m officiating at. Love and marriage really do go together like Earl Grey and a slice of lemon for this pair.

So three cheers for the cup that cheers! (That’s milk, no sugar and a shortbread finger, please.)

Also bringing a smile to my chops this week was a quick look around the Artisan Gallery in Chichester’s North Street. A collective of local artists, their splendid shop boasts all sorts of gorgeous and unique pieces.

Well worth a visit, especially as Christmas isn’t a million miles away, find out more at www.artisangallerychichester.com

