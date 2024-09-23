Vicky Edwards: Reasons to be cheerful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have twice been the bearer of glad tidings recently. The night before a wedding I was due to officiate at, the bride rang me. Would I, she asked, be willing to make an announcement on behalf of her and her gorgeous groom at the end of the ceremony?

And so it came to pass that having congratulated them on their marriage, I was also to inform their guests that the new husband and wife were also HAVING A BABY!

To say that the crowd went wild is an understatement and a half. It really was the icing on a beautiful day.

The second opportunity to be a happy herald occurred in a rather less glamorous aisle - the ‘picky bits’ aisle in M&S. Ducking out of the way so a member of staff could replenish the houmous, I rounded the corner to overhear a lady telling her partner how her bad day had plumbed new depths - there was no houmous for tea!

Good news!

Clearly frazzled and in need of her comfort food of choice, the poor woman looked like life had really taken a swing at her. I appraised her of the re-stock. She thanked me profusely and legged it to fill her basket with the beige wonder stuff.

A high class problem, but sometimes it is the little things that give us a lift and I was glad to have been the messenger.

Whether it is announcing a big surprise or a small win, delivering good news is heart-lifting. With no personal gain to the bringer, it nevertheless provides fuzzy feelings on both sides – a happiness double shot. And that really is something to celebrate.

Another bit of happy news concerns Angel Radio, a Havant-based radio station. Run entirely run by volunteers and volunteer presenters, many aged 70 and over, Angel only plays music released before 1969. This includes music from big band and dance bands from the 1920s and 1930s, wartime music from World War Two, rock and roll, classical music and songs from the great crooners and divas. The station also broadcasts vintage comedy and plays.

Angel has been available on DAB digital radio in the Chichester and Bognor Regis areas for the last few years, but not everyone has a DAB digital radio. I am delighted to report that Angel has now extended its service to FM and can now be heard on the 94.8FM frequency.

A radio station of pure nostalgia that provides a much-valued service to older people in the area, both musically and in terms of company, it really is good to hear that Angel has spread its wings to encompass FM. Keep up the good work, everyone!

Angel Radio is a registered charity. Find out more at www.angelradio.co.uk