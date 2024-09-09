Vicky Meets: Column now rebranding to Reasons to be Cheerful
I have loved meeting different people over the years (the sweetheart of pop Gary Barlow, a grumpy naturist and numerous big-hearted local fundraisers to name but a few). But what with a career change, a dog that thinks he’s a prince to pander to and an alarming number of grey hairs that require daily plucking, I needed to reorganise my schedule.
I was also frustrated by the doom and gloom that often drowns out the shrieks of joy in the world. I know times are challenging, but there really ARE plenty of glimmers, too.
When I was a child I loved the book Pollyanna. For the uninitiated, the story has at its heart an irrepressibly perky child (memorably played in the movie version by Hayley Mills). Whenever life gave her lemons, Pollyanna always managed to make lemonade. Inventing the ‘Glad Game’, this entailed looking for – and finding – silver linings in even the grimmest situations. You’ve broken your leg? Ah, but how wonderful that you have a spare!
You get the idea.
But even though her saccharine efforts to see rainbows rather than the downpour were sometimes wearisome (and often teeth-grindingly twee), there was something undeniably charming about the little moppet’s determination to look on the bright side.
Contemplating a new column, I realised that championing life’s blessings and bonuses had appeal. After all, who doesn’t want to have their heart lifted now and again?
There was also a neat parallel with my career as a Celebrant; whether a ceremony to confirm love, honour a life or to welcome a new addition, my work is all about celebrating the good, the remarkable and the downright joyful.
And an unexpected by-product of the job is that spotting life’s glimmers happens more organically now. Not that I’d measure up to Pollyanna’s standards. Catch me before I’ve had my second cup of tea in the morning and I'm a proper dragon. Nevertheless, I do find myself counting my blessings more often than I used to.
So while I will still collar people for the occasional interview, Reasons to be Cheerful is the umbrella theme for this new weekly ramble – people, places and things that have put a smile on my increasingly wrinkled mug.
So today I am cheering for new beginnings and past opportunities.
And also for Mrs Sopp and Mr Hill, teachers at East Wittering Primary School back in the 70s. Because they gave me a truly magnificent reason to be cheerful: a love of reading and storytelling.
Follow Vicky: @spotonceremonies
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.