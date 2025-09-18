View from V2 – It’s not just cricket – By Andrew Pine

Bosham Cricket Club was founded in 1902 with the original ground in the Stumps Lane area of Bosham. In the 1950s the club started playing at Delling Lane on the ground to the north of the Co-Op which is now used for grazing horses. This continued for about 50 years until a farm shop was built next to the ground which resulted in the loss of part of the club’s outfield. This led to safety concerns and the club were asked not to hit sixes or to stop playing. The 'Six Hitting Ban' story made national headlines!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dispute was never amicably resolved and under the threat of legal action the ground was abandoned. The club then became nomads, playing at Oaklands Park in Chichester, Singleton, Goodwood and Itchenor.

In 2010 the club signed a long term lease on land off Delling Close. What started off as a four acre plot of arable farm land was transformed into a cricket pitch. After a 16 year absence, on 21 June 2015 Bosham Cricket Club made its official return to Bosham for a home fixture against West Sussex Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened next was something nobody could have forecasted. Five promotions across nine seasons now sees Bosham CC 1’s line up in Division 5 West of the Sussex Cricket League next year. This season’s 85 run win at home against Pagham CC 2’s on the last day of the season saw Bosham CC 1’s crowned as Division 6 West Champions.

Bosham Cricket Club

With success came more players and Bosham CC 2’s were formed, who started life in Division 12 West. With three promotions in six seasons things were looking rosy until their luck ran out this season and they got relegated from Division 9 West. They will aim to bounce back at the first time of asking next season.

If you fancy playing Div 5 or Div 10 cricket for Bosham next season, get in touch by email or Instagram. They are actively recruiting new players. Get in touch and come along to their winter nets in Chichester which start in February 2026. You can email Bosham Cricket Club [email protected]

V2 Radio is available on DAB across the South, on Smart Speaker and online at v2radio.co.uk