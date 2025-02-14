It’s important to be clear, upfront and honest when delivering an article in a local newspaper. Readers need to know, clearly, that they can trust you. That’s why I have to start by saying that this piece was written by artificial intelligence – based off of a prompt written by a 23 year old employee of local radio station, V2 Radio.

It’s likely that he was tasked with writing this article during a particularly busy work schedule period and felt that it would be easiest and most time effective to delegate the task to Chat GPT. Or perhaps it’s the case that he felt that AI would do a better job at writing a piece for the local newspaper than he ever could, and that readers deserve the best possible product rather than one limited by the meaty restraints of the writing ability of a twenty-something.

In his brief, Ralph (the aforementioned Gen Z employee) asked that the article be written with a focus on local matters and a tone that implies a lifetime of having lived in the local area, with subtle cultural references to reflect that. For that hometown voice to be translated to the AI output, Ralph included nearly 900 words of experience from his life in the local area. Unfortunately, with the strict 350-word limit, there is a constraint on how much data can be incorporated into this contemporary, colloquial feeling article. But to ‘tick that box’ so to speak… it must be said that Chichester and its surrounding towns and villages is a very nice and pleasant place to live.

Perhaps it’s worth mentioning all the fun local things that Ralph could now do with the time he saved from not having to write this article. It only took a total of 4.26 seconds for this text to be written so that leaves a whole 1439.9333 minutes where he could wander up the trundle, cycle along Bognor beach, visit Chichester Cathedral, try not to look at the i360, skip through Gun Wharf, or have a quaint brunch in Petworth. Ralph, you’re welcome… and reader, you’re welcome too – for reading something far better than anything Ralph could’ve come up with himself in time.

