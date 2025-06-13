View from V2 Radio - As Summer kicks in after a dry Winter and Spring, could a Hosepipe Ban Be Imminent? By Peter Phillips – Presenter and Station Sound Producer – V2 Radio.

As the summer months arrive, concerns are mounting over potential water shortages in the South. Following the driest spring since 1893, reservoir levels have dropped significantly, prompting fears that restrictions—including hosepipe bans—may be necessary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency has warned that while recent rainfall has helped the situation, reservoirs across England are now only 77% full—well below the seasonal average of 93%. Some water companies have already started campaigns to reduce water usage, such as promoting shorter showers and turning off taps when brushing teeth, and encouraging people to only use what they need.

A Looming Crisis?

Water companies have yet to implement any formal restrictions but are keeping the situation under review. The National Drought Group, which includes the Met Office, Ofwat (the water regulator), water companies and farmers, met earlier this month and were advised that without further substantial rainfall, some areas may need to introduce drought measures this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

V2 Radio Logo

While December saw near-average rainfall in England, the South experienced a below-normal delivery of the wet stuff through the spring. This shortfall has contributed to dwindling groundwater levels and increased pressure on reservoirs.

Water companies under scrutiny...

With the prospect of restrictions, scrutiny has turned to the water companies and their financial priorities. Southern Water, for example, has reported an operating loss of £72 million, citing inflation and increased operational costs. However, critics argue that despite financial struggles, water companies have continued to pay out dividends while failing to adequately invest in infrastructure improvements.

On the other hand, Portsmouth Water, which supplies parts of Hampshire and West Sussex, maintains strong customer satisfaction with 81% of customers believing they receive good value for money. Investment remains a crucial focus, with £53 million allocated toward smart water management initiatives between 2025 and 2030. Still, questions remain over whether these measures will arrive in time to prevent future shortages.

Peter Philips watering his garden

What Can Be Done?

With the possibility of a hosepipe ban looming for parts of the South, residents are encouraged to take proactive steps to conserve water. Simple measures such as using water butts, and watering gardens during cooler hours can help reduce demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As climate change continues to bring unpredictable weather patterns, ensuring a sustainable water supply for Southern England will require a concerted effort from both suppliers and consumers.

For now, all eyes remain on the skies—as the region waits to see whether restrictions will be enforced in the coming weeks.

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.