View from V2 Radio– Cost of living - By Kelly Morey.

The cost of living crisis in Sussex has become a real problem for so many people. With prices going up for almost everything – from food to energy bills – it’s harder than ever for families to get by. Wages aren’t keeping up with the rising costs, which means that many people are struggling just to afford the basics like heating, food, and transport. Things like rent and bills are becoming more expensive. It’s especially tough for those who don’t have a lot of money to start with. It’s leaving a lot of families worried about how they’ll manage from one month to the next.

The necessities of life in my eyes are a warm home to dwell in, food to eat, water to drink and a bed to sleep in. Energy bills have gone through the roof and people are being forced to choose between heating their homes and buying enough food. Water charges are set to increase again, what is seen by most as a basic human right is becoming unaffordable for the many. Even social housing 'affordable' rent is going up at unprecedented rates with a 3 bedroom in Chichester now costing upwards of £1200 a month in some cases.

The poorest among us are the first to get hit and are the hardest hit, something most of us take for granted are often what has to be cut for those with the lowest income.

This brings up a growing issue in our country, the lack of a bed to sleep in for many of the most vulnerable amoug us, over 750 children in our area do not have a bed, this is happening in a supposed first world country.V2 Radio has started a great campaign called the "Beds for Kids" appeal, which is aiming to support families who are really struggling. The idea is to provide children with a warm, safe bed to sleep in, which is something we might take for granted but is a real need for some families at the moment. Many parents are under so much pressure, and this simple thing can make a huge difference in helping families through a tough time.

V2 Radio

If you’re in a position to help, I really encourage you to donate to the V2 Radio Beds for Kids appeal. You can find our donation page on JustGiving, and every little bit helps. There are also fun ways to get involved! You could organize a pyjama day, a bake sale, or even come up with your own creative fundraising ideas to raise money for this cause. Every penny raised will go directly to supporting families in need. Let’s do what we can to support those who need it most in these difficult times and bring a little comfort to children who are going through a tough time.

