View from V2 Radio – dusting off the bike - by Neale Bateman, presenter of V2 Radio’s Daytime show.

Hot on the heels (pardon the pun) of Alex's article on exercise - or lack of - in last week's View From V2, I got my trusty bike out of the garage last weekend for the first time this year.

I love cycling, but I have to admit to being a bit of fair-weather cyclist; I don't mind the cold, but wind and rain (especially wearing glasses), forget it! So off I went for a tentative few miles on Sunday in the glorious early spring sunshine. It soon became obvious that I have some way to go to regain some of last summer's level of fitness ... how I managed to complete the London to Brighton bike ride a few (ahem) years ago is a real mystery right now! Aches and stiffness aside, it was great to be back in the saddle again. We really do have some fantastic places to ride, walk or run in our area. One of my favourite bike rides is along Bognor prom, then out to Felpham, Middleton and Elmer, and back along the coastal path or the beach itself.

Now, I realise it’s the end of the winter, and we’ve had some pretty stormy weather over the past few months, but once again I was struck by just how much litter and rubbish there is blown into hedgerows, ditches and along pathways, and just how generally untidy everything looks right now. We were lucky enough to have spent some time in Alberta, Canada towards the end of last year and while it’s probably unfair to make comparisons between a vast territory and home, the neighbourhood we stayed in was beautifully well-kept, clean, tidy and orderly. No litter in the streets, no fly-tipped rubbish at the side of the road, no dirty over-flowing litter bins, no discarded beer tins or plastic drink bottles, no dilapidated buildings or giant “molehills” on the seafront, no dubious items floating the crystal clear Saskatchewan River and above all, no loutish or frightening behaviour on the streets.

I’ve lived in Bognor all my life, and proud of it. But I’m sad to say I will go out of my way to avoid certain areas in and around the town at night. I am sure there are “no go” areas in some of Canada’s cities, but we did not witness a single instance of threatening, drunken or intimidating behaviour. Were we just lucky? I think not. We live in the best part of Britain – we are so lucky to live amidst the beautiful South coast and the Downs; why do some people have to spoil it for others?

