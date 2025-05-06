View from V2 Radio - Sea eats pier - By Jeff Vinter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis Pier was built by the Bognor Promenade Company and opened in 1865, at a time when all ambitious resorts wanted a pier. By the time my family moved to the north of the town in 1959, the pier was some 1,000 ft long and 80 ft wide, and, at the sea end, boasted a pavilion and three-tier landing stage. As a boy with a train-mad dad, not to mention railwaymen in older generations, I was always keen on the pier’s miniature railway, but felt that I never got enough rides.

Within a few years of our arrival, Bognor suffered some extraordinary weather. The winter of 1962-63 was a tough one, and I remember over two months of iced-covered playgrounds

– plus chilblains on my youthful ears, which sent mum into balaclava-knitting overdrive. My brother and I had to don these, plus countless layers of warm clothing, for a walk, with our father, to the sea front one Sunday afternoon to witness the frozen sea. (And it really was.)

After the thaw, we assumed that the weather would stay normal permanently, but the winter of 1964-65 was another rogue, with severe storms which brought down the pier’s pavilion. Once again, dad ordered a Sunday afternoon walk. We joined the sea front at the west end of town, by Nyewood Lane, and headed east along what was then the upper (now only) promenade, picking our way over tons of washed-up stones and large pieces of concrete from the lower promenade, which the storms had lifted up and smashed. One piece of concrete was left jutting out from, and above, the shingle, as though its weight were nothing more to the sea than a plastic Lego baseboard. On reaching the pier, there was just an empty space where the pavilion and landing stage had stood: all that remained of them was flotsam on the shoreline.

The pier survives, now Grade II listed, but the cruel sea has obliged its owners to surrender more and more of the old promenade deck to the waves. Arun District Council recently announced that "structural damage" has been discovered at the seafront attraction.

A statement reads: "Warning - due to structural damage, please do not walk underneath the Bognor Regis Pier.

"This is for your information and safety. But, despite everything, it’s doing an awful lot better than Brighton West Pier….

