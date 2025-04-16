View from V2 Radio – Trips, Tickets, and Togetherness: The Rise of Feel-Good Spending in Chichester - By V2 Radio’s Chief Marketing Officer Gary Webb

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Across the UK—and right here in Chichester—more people are rethinking how they spend their money. Instead of chasing the next big purchase, many are choosing to invest in experiences that bring joy, connection, and meaning. It’s part of a growing shift toward the “experience economy,” where happiness comes not from what we own, but from what we do.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea isn’t new. Back in the late '90s, economists Joseph Pine and James Gilmore described a shift from simply buying goods to seeking out memorable experiences. Today, that shift is in full swing. Whether it’s a weekend escape to the South Downs, a Supersonic race night at Fontwell, a vintage night at Fernleigh, or a cosy meal out with friends at The Steakist in Arundel, local experiences are enriching lives in ways no new gadget can.

Studies show that experiences tend to bring more lasting happiness than material things. While the thrill of a new phone or handbag fades, the memories of a special day out or a shared adventure linger. They also help us connect—with ourselves, with others, and with the places we live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Chichester, we’re lucky to be surrounded by opportunities to make those moments. From walking along West Wittering beach or enjoying a music festival at Murrell’s Field, meaningful experiences are all around us.

V2 Radio

What’s more, experiences are harder to compare than possessions. While material goods often lead to envy, experiences feel personal and unique. That makes them less stressful and more fulfilling.

For those with a bit of disposable income, it’s clear: once our basic needs are met, spending on experiences offers more satisfaction. At V2 Radio we understand that it’s not about splashing out, but about spending with intention—creating stories, building connections, and making memories. That’s why our V2 experience vouchers and tickets are so popular.

Here in Chichester, the rise of feel-good spending is a reminder that the best things in life aren’t things at all—they’re the moments that stay with us.

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.