View from V2 – Reaction to recent rave near Chichester - By V2 Radio's Duncan Barkes

Social media reaction to the recent rave over the Easter Weekend at Charlton Forest, near Chichester, has been fascinating.

With over twenty arrests for various offences and a closure of the A286, you would expect residents to be wholly supportive of the police action, but no.

Many questioned why a load of ravers strutting their stuff in a field was worthy of such police action when other crime is a constant in our local towns and villages committed brazenly and with what appears to be little consequence.

This column is NOT an endorsement of the rave.

It is also not a criticism of police men and women.

Attendees were arrested for trespass, along with drink driving and drug crimes which clearly broke the law.

Those in the police tell me their job is fraught with frustrations, including a lack of resource and a recruitment crisis.

Some tell me their role is more of a social worker than a crime fighter as they are forced to deal with all kinds of issues these days.

Being a copper is no easy gig.

However, it is clear people are becoming frustrated with what they feel is a rise in crime and anti-social behaviour and little being done about it.

In my part of Chichester, I have seen men enter the Co-op and fill a bag with all kinds of goodies and simply walk out. Staff have been told not to challenge them.

The Hornet and St Pancras are often plagued by cars driving at excessive speed with stupidly loud exhaust pipes.

There are those sitting on a bench at the end of East Street boozing from early morning and becoming abusive as the day continues.

This is especially laughable as feet away is a ‘police box’ that is designed to deter such anti-social behaviour.

The smell of weed often hangs heavy in the air from others in the area.

Decent law-abiding people are fed up with the current situation which is why some have questioned the policing response to the recent rave whilst elsewhere nothing happens. Something needs to change. And quick.

