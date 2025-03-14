View from V2 – The Daylight Savings Debate – By V2 Radio’s Peter Phillips, Presenter and Station Sound Producer.

Every Sunday on my V2 Radio show, I give a quick update on the weather forecast for the south, and mention the local sunrise and sunset times. Each week since mid-December, we’ve enjoyed the good news of gaining more minutes of daylight, thanks to the tilt of this big old spinning rock we call home working in our favour.

The increase in daylight began with just 3 seconds on 22nd December. On Thursday (20th March)—we reach the peak of daily daylight gains at 3 minutes 51 seconds*. This coincides with the Spring Equinox, which occurs at 9:01 am. (*in the south of England– apologies to any readers in the southern hemisphere!)

Beyond the days growing longer, another clue that Spring is on the way for me lies in my work calendar. My “day job,” away from V2 Radio, involves meeting with colleagues, clients, and vendors in the USA. For a slightly disorienting three weeks in Spring—and one week in Autumn—all my calls and video conferences shift an hour earlier in the day. The reason? Our stateside friends adjust their clocks on different weekends to us—earlier in Spring and later in Autumn.

But do we still need Daylight Savings?

According to the EU, the answer is no! A European Parliament poll revealed that an overwhelming 84% of respondents wanted to eliminate the twice-yearly clock changes. In 2019, a bill was passed to abolish Daylight Savings across most European countries by 2021, with each member state deciding whether to keep permanent Standard Time or Summertime. However, other events in 2020, and since have delayed this plan.

If asked, what would you choose—the familiar “spring forward, fall back” or a constant clock all year round?

If we adopted year-round Summertime, it would mean Sussex sees a 9 am sunrise in December (with the north of Scotland not seeing sunlight until 10 am) and brighter winter evenings. On the other hand, if we stuck with GMT year-round, we’d have summer sunrises as early as 3:50 am and sunsets at 8:20 pm.

Personally, I like the status quo—longer evenings in the summer and maximising daylight in the winter. (My wife appreciates that too, as I’ve been known to get a little grumpy on dull days!)

The debate will no doubt continue, but one thing is certain; On Sunday, 30th March, the clocks will change, and sunset will shift to 7:30 pm, meaning we can look forward to longer (and hopefully sunnier) days, with more opportunities for outdoor summer socialising!

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.