View from V2 – VE 80 Selsey - By V2 Radio News Editor Philip Keeler

I had the honour of representing V2 Radio at the Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrations in Selsey — a moment that held deep personal significance for me, having grown up in the town. Reporting on such a meaningful occasion in my hometown was a privilege I won’t forget.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event drew hundreds of people who gathered to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, a moment to reflect and pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed during World War Two. The celebrations began with a poignant and powerful sight: RNLI lifeboats and local fishermen sailing past the Selsey shoreline in tribute. This was followed by a moving ceremony organised by Selsey Town Council, during which residents and visitors alike listened to stories and reflections on the impact of the war, both locally and beyond.

During the event, I had the chance to speak with representatives from both the Coastguard and the RNLI. They shared remarkable stories from Selsey's past, including how the wartime lifeboat crews were mostly made up of older men — some in their 70s — who were called back into service after the younger generation had gone off to fight. These men showed incredible bravery, launching into treacherous waters to save lives under immense pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also learned that many local fishermen continued to work through the war, despite the dangers they faced. Some were even shot at while out at sea, but they carried on fishing to ensure that the town — a village at the time — had enough food, especially as rationing tightened across the country. Their resilience and sense of duty were deeply moving.

V2 logo

Together with my colleague Adam, we documented the day’s events through both video and an audio podcast, capturing the voices, memories, and spirit of VE80 in Selsey. You can find our full coverage on the local news pages of our website at V2RADIO.CO.UK.

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.