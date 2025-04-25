View from V2 - Why I don’t want my teenager using social media. By V2 Radio Breakfast Presenter Tanya McCarthy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

My eldest, Maggie, is turning thirteen soon. Yes, I have visions of Harry Enfield’s Kevin The Teenager walking downstairs with arms swinging and complaining life is unfair. To be honest, she's saying all the cliche phrases already including “It’s my life”, “You can’t tell me what to do” etc. I jest but I’m bracing myself for the teenage years. A big recurrent question that Maggie asks is ‘When can I have social media on my phone?’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like most parents, I have strong feelings and concerns over social media for teenagers. Are these social media platforms governed properly and keeping our children safe? I signed the petition for these companies to be banned from letting children under sixteen create social media accounts. Sadly, while the government acknowledged the concerns, they will not support a ban. The minimum age currently for these platforms - Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat are all thirteen years old. I don’t feel comfortable with my daughter having access to any of these now.

My fears include her sending and receiving messages from strangers or from school mates of a bullying nature. The recent Netflix drama Adolescence showed a story that stemmed from online bullying and was the extreme outcome from something of that nature. ‘Every parent’s worst nightmare’ was how people described the TV drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another concern I have is the photo and video uploading. They're so young to have this pressure on image and it also opens them up to comments about their bodies and appearance or they’re comparing themselves to others online who are using filters. It's not realistic and could start body dysmorphia problems.

V2 Radio logo

A typical response from my daughter will be “But all my friends have social media” followed by a fear of being alienated or considered old fashioned. I can’t control how other parents manage online access with their children, and I can only do what I feel is right. I’m happy to keep the conversation going and review the situation. But it's definitely a no for now.

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.