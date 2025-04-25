View from V2 - Why I don’t want my teenager using social media. By V2 Radio Breakfast Presenter Tanya McCarthy
Like most parents, I have strong feelings and concerns over social media for teenagers. Are these social media platforms governed properly and keeping our children safe? I signed the petition for these companies to be banned from letting children under sixteen create social media accounts. Sadly, while the government acknowledged the concerns, they will not support a ban. The minimum age currently for these platforms - Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat are all thirteen years old. I don’t feel comfortable with my daughter having access to any of these now.
My fears include her sending and receiving messages from strangers or from school mates of a bullying nature. The recent Netflix drama Adolescence showed a story that stemmed from online bullying and was the extreme outcome from something of that nature. ‘Every parent’s worst nightmare’ was how people described the TV drama.
Another concern I have is the photo and video uploading. They're so young to have this pressure on image and it also opens them up to comments about their bodies and appearance or they’re comparing themselves to others online who are using filters. It's not realistic and could start body dysmorphia problems.
A typical response from my daughter will be “But all my friends have social media” followed by a fear of being alienated or considered old fashioned. I can’t control how other parents manage online access with their children, and I can only do what I feel is right. I’m happy to keep the conversation going and review the situation. But it's definitely a no for now.
