​War medals speak strongly of a remarkable woman’s courage, service and duty

A rare group of seven First World War period British and French medals and decorations awarded to Nursing Sister Annie Alexander with associated photographs and paperwork.

Nursing Sister Annie Alexander’s story was vividly retold when a group of medals and associated papers and photographs were sold in Toovey’s specialist auction for £5,500.

World War I nurses were members of the Queen Alexandra's Imperial Military Nursing Service (QAIMNS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were about 10,000 regular and reserve QAs serving in countries as far afield as France, India, East Africa, Italy, Palestine, Egypt, Mesopotamia, Salonika and Russia.

Nursing Sister Annie Alexander's medals and awards.

This rare group of seven First World War period British and French medals and decorations awarded to Nursing Sister Annie Alexander comprised a Royal Red Cross, a Military Medal, a 1914-15 Star, a 1914-18 British War Medal and a 1914-19 Victory Medal, a French Medaille d'Honneur des Épidémies en vermeil and Belgian L'Armesees Infirmaries nursing medal, with various related original and copied paperwork and photographs.

They related to her service during the Great War at Queen Alexandria’s Hospital at Dunkirk.

I ask Mark Stonard, Toovey’s militaria and medals specialist, about the collection and he says: “The hospital acted as a station for invalided soldiers from the front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Annie was one of the front-line nurses aiding these soldiers under horrendous circumstances.

“The hospital was bombed from the air on a number of occasions.

"Annie was awarded the medals in 1917 along with some of her fellow nurses who worked with her at Dunkirk.

“The Military Medal awarded to Annie was instituted in 1916.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The obverse had an effigy of King George V, the reverse bore the inscription ‘For Bravery in the field’.

“In total some 115,600 military medals were awarded during the First World War but only 127 were given to ladies.

"So this was an exceptionally rare group.

"Winning the Gallantry Medal must have been a source of great pride for Annie.

"What made this group even more special was the accompanying contemporary photos, paperwork and French and English certificates from the time which bring this very personal story to life.”