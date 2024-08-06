'We are Gold' - John Milne MP

And it’s Gold for Horsham! First off I’d like to congratulate Scott Brash, who has just won Gold in the equestrian team jumping final.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott and his horse Jefferson took on the responsibility of the final round. Despite the weight of pressure, they performed a near-perfect run. . . Scott is now a double Olympic champion. Our Olympians are showing the rest of us an example of what can be achieved if you try.

Meanwhile, in Billingshurst I attended the opening of a new skatepark in Jubilee Fields. If the tricks I saw are anything to go by, then we’re looking at future home-grown Olympic stars. Caelen Mumford, a co-designer, talked me through wooden vs concrete construction. As if by magic we have 3 new skateparks back up and running across the district in Southwater, Horsham and Billingshurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sport was also the focus when I met David Skipp, HDC Cabinet Member for Culture, at the Love Parks event in Bennetts Field. A chance for younger kids to try out new sporting experiences. We are blessed with wonderful parks across our district and I see plenty of potential to make them even better. Many thanks to HDC for arranging.

John Milne MP with Paula McGoveney at St. Catherine's Hospice.

On Friday I went to St Catherine’s Hospice at Pease Pottage where I met with CEO Giles Tomsett and Paula McGoveney. They have created a wonderful atmosphere in a beautiful, purpose-built home. But the secret ingredient is the staff, through their dedication, expertise and above all, genuine kindness. We need more places like this!

However, they’re faced with significant and growing pressure on funding. High inflation over the last few years has not been matched with increased state support and donations alone can’t bridge the gap. The artificial separation between the NHS and the care service was a mistake that goes all the way back to the origin of the service. This was a key Liberal Democrat issue during the election and we simply must make progress.

As one of several local MPs, we need to work together on a cross party basis to put St Catherine’s on a firm foundation, so they can grow their vital service into the next few years, as our need for hospice care also increases.