West Sussex publisher highlights the importance of representation in children’s literature

Tawny Owl Wood Ethos

Why representation matters

It’s a well-known fact that story telling has the power to shape how children see themselves and the world around them. From birth until the age of seven, children’s brains are at their highest absorbent state, consciously and subconsciously, whether we as parents see it or not. That’s why getting the right messages instilled in them is so important. It helps to shape their outlook on life as well as on themselves. It gives all of us the foundation blocks in which our habits, values and beliefs are built on.

To quote Nelson Mandela on some of his famous sayings, parents, grandparents, siblings and aunts and uncles, really do have the power to help shape the future generations in to becoming better people and humans, not only towards themselves but to others too.

‘It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it.’

‘No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and it they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.’

These two quotes show and prove that Nelson Mandela’s thought process was correct. As I sit here and type this, I am taken back to the learnt behaviour I was taught but didn’t understand why I was being taught it. It was someone else’s thought process, behaviour, habit or understanding on life that was imposed on me.

I have often caught myself saying something to my own children that my parents would have said to me and wondered how and when I picked it up. It would have been during this stage of my life, when we, as young children, are all in a state known as Theta. This is when our brainwaves are in a hypnotic, dreamlike state that helps lay the subconscious mind wide open to all suggestions, helping to guide the neural pathway network for thoughts, behaviours, values, beliefs and even how we react to events throughout our lives. These neural pathways are like Network Rail, only stronger foundations. Unlike Network Rail, the more the neural pathways are travelled on, the stronger that belief, thought or value becomes.

Children naturally gravitate towards their primary caregiver, whether this be parent, grandparent or anyone else, therefore they see these adults as their role model. They know nothing else. If children are brought up in and around stress, anxieties, arguments, anger, disrespect, hatred, lack of emotional support and even trust issues, the chances are that all these different experiences will shape how that child will function in later life.

This is where the saying, ‘Learnt Behaviour’ comes in. How do we change this learnt behaviour, when more often that not it can be generations worth.

We have to break the cycle.

If we as parents of young children, could leave our own beliefs, thoughts, fears, stress, anxieties, arguments, anger, disrespect, hatred to one side, then we may be able to give the next generation the freedom to form their own mindset, their own beliefs, thoughts etc. To raise children in a neutral world, where eyes weren’t battered at a gender, a thought, a fear etc, then we might have the chance to break that cycle. To create a better world, where there is kindness and empathy of how people wanted to be, to live their own life the way they needed too, to feel happy and confident. To remove all the stigma, the stereotypes of who can say this or that or who can do that or can’t. For everyone to be seen as an equal instead of under par.

Sometimes, we are only restricted by our own learnt constraints or guiled birdcage.

This is when story telling can come into it’s own. To help caregivers to discuss these foundations with an aid, to take the pressure of how to start or introduce new and exciting topics. To show the older generations, that the younger children don’t see the world as they do, linking directly back to Nelson Mandela’s quote, ‘No one is born hating…’

Children need to see, feel and be apart of a world that makes them curious, it’s how they learn. By reading stories that embrace this curiousness, helps to strengthen their neural pathways. When children see characters who look like them, share their experiences, or embrace differences, it validates their identity and fosters empathy for others. Isn’t this the best form of learnt behaviour? Aren’t you then helping to raise a children who is full of kindness, empathy. Who is well balanced and capable of dealing with all that live can throw at them?

Yes, some people could say that the use of fairies is whimsical and farfetched but how do you include so much in such a delicate way. The use of fairies allows us to bring in as much diversity and inclusion as we possibly can without detracting from the main storyline. When a child reads about a fairy who communicates using sign language or a young hero with a different family dynamic, it broadens their understanding of the world.

For generations, many children’s books have relied on traditional roles and familiar character types. But children today need stories that break those molds—showing that heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and abilities. A fairy doesn’t have to be delicate and dainty; she can be strong and adventurous.

I recently had a friend, who happened to be a Clinical Practitioner, tell me I was cruel for portraying Marigold as I have. ‘How could I possibly think that a fat fairy could fly.’ How could a bumble bee fly? It is this attitude that we need to break. You can do anything you want to, it is only the constraints of others who hold you back! Representation tells children, You belong in stories, too. When children see diverse characters achieving great things, overcoming challenges, and embracing their uniqueness, they gain confidence in their own abilities. Don’t we want our children to be able to be the best version of themselves that they can be? Regardless?

Children are more engaged in books when they can relate to the characters. A child who sees themselves reflected in a story is more likely to develop a love for reading because the experience feels personal and meaningful. This can lead to better literacy skills, stronger critical thinking, and a lifelong passion for books.

At Tawny Owl Wood Children’s Books, we believe that every child deserves to see themselves reflected in magical and meaningful stories. It is our priority to create fairies and characters from all backgrounds, abilities, and identities.

Representation in children’s literature is growing, but there’s still work to do. As parents, educators, and book lovers, we can all support inclusive books by seeking them out, sharing them, and encouraging publishers to continue expanding diverse storytelling.

Every child deserves to find magic in books—magic that reflects who they are.