When it is too hot to work? Advice from Sussex law firm

As Sussex braces for a heatwave Samantha Dickinson, partner at Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has this advice for readers about when it is too hot to work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha said: "While there is a minimum working temperature of 16 degrees, there is currently no maximum working temperature, as it is difficult to set an appropriate level for all types of business. A kitchen or bakery is likely to reach a higher temperature far quicker than an office, for example.

"Although there is no specific legal obligation for employers to ensure temperatures stay below a set certain level, businesses have a duty of care for their employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their health and safety must always be an employer’s top priority and steps should be taken to ensure staff are not at risk of falling ill at work during hot weather.

Samantha Dickinson, partner, Mayo Wynne Baxter

“Conditions including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and arthritis can make working in the heat particularly challenging, so employers must take extra care and make necessary adjustments to keep staff safe.

"Apart from the fact that employees will be far from their most productive if they are uncomfortably hot, if a staff member were to become unwell because of the heat – especially those who are more susceptible due to health conditions - employers could find themselves facing a personal injury dispute.

"Businesses should therefore consider workplace adjustments to help keep staff cool so they can do their jobs safely, including providing air conditioning or electric fans and access to cold water. Employers could also consider relaxing any dress code rules on restrictive clothing, or implementing a dress down policy during hot weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When temperatures are extremely high, some businesses may want to implement more flexible working hours or encourage an early start and an earlier finish, so staff can avoid working during the hottest part of the day."