Winter Wellbeing | Faith Matters

The hours of light are incrementally increasing, but it predominantly still feels dark and cold. Many of us feel the slump (or crash) in our energy post-Christmas. In the ‘bleak-midwinter’ our ‘inner landscape’ can feel overwhelming, foggy, monotonous, relentless. We wonder, what’s wrong with me? Do I have what it takes to keep-on keeping-on?

The fact is we’re human. Wonderfully adaptable, clever, creative etc. We are also wonderfully primal! Having survival instincts, autonomic nervous systems et al. When we experience a lack of sunlight, our melatonin and serotonin production drops, disrupting our circadian rhythm (body clock) and making it an uphill struggle to feel motivated and in a buoyant mood (sound familiar?!). If its debilitating, it’s time to see your GP to consider the possibility of Seasonal Affective Disorder. NHS treatments include cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). Some people (including myself) find that light therapy (i.e. a 10,000 lux ‘SAD’ lamp) helps in the darkest times. Nothing of course, beats sunshine for giving us a natural boost. We know it’s worth the effort, even when its freezing outside!

But there is a distinct risk here, in a culture that exalts constant productivity, we pathologise this ancient need to rest and hunker down. Nature all around us is demonstrating that dormancy is a wise survival strategy, which we might do well to emulate. What would deep, restorative, radical, rest look like for you?

Chichester Cathedral in the winter

And a final thought regarding the ‘inner landscape’ (interpret that as you prefer), what lifts and sustains you through winter into spring? Pursue; nurture; relish; and when we can, let’s gather and generously share those life-giving things.

Dates for your diary:

• ​Find out what services are offered by your local church.

The website ‘A Church Near You’ – www.achurchnearyou.com – enables you to easily see what services are being held by churches in your vicinity throughout the year.

• ​​Services for Racial Justice Week

Sunday, February 11, 10am, at St Mary’s Broadwater – Service led by Bishop Ruth, Bishop of Horsham, and the Revd Gaz Daly.

​Sunday February 11, 6pm, at Worth Parish, Crawley – Service led by the Revd Sarah Upchurch. Preacher: The Revd Dr Godfrey Kesari.

• Visiting the Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral is open Monday to Saturday (9am-5pm) and Sunday (12.30pm-2.30pm). Admission is by donation (recommended £5.00 per visitor), payable on the entry. Groups of over six are encouraged to book in advance.