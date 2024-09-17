Worthing West MP on her bittersweet farewell to Worthing Borough Council

Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper

​​As we find ourselves back on recess for the party conference season, it is an opportune moment to meet constituents with casework issues, attend local events, and, of course, knock a few doors.

Last week I attended a moving ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Britain, met with constituents in the town centre covering a range of issues, and went out speaking to voters on the doorsteps in Worthing West.

This week, I have the bittersweet task of formally bidding a final farewell to Worthing Borough Council’s Marine ward.

Having been elected in a by-election back in 2017, it has been an honour and privilege to serve the ward for seven years, witnessing firsthand the amazing community spirit that defines my neighbourhood.

Devoting my full attention to representing Worthing West in the House of Commons now requires that I step down from my role as a councillor.

It has been a fantastic experience to work alongside dedicated residents, community groups and businesses, while doing my bit to help people with their problems and make our part of the world a better place to work, live and play.

My hope is that the forthcoming by-election will see a councillor elected who is filled with the same pride and enthusiasm that I have held for this role.

I look forward to collaborating with the new councillor to continue advancing the needs and aspirations of our community.

Together, we will strive to ensure that Worthing, in all its diversity and vibrancy, is represented with the utmost dedication both locally and here in Parliament.