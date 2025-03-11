Young Crawley author self publishes fantasy book on Amazon
Annalise Hardman, 20, from Crawley has just published her first novel entitled ‘The Night of Two Moons’. In which the hero Aurora, is forced to fulfil a quest to save her parents lives which involves travelling into dangerous untamed territory to retrieve a stolen relic.
Along the way she has to contend with all sorts of dangers and challenges.
Annalise attended Hurstpierpoint College and Collyer’s College in Horsham, and has self-published the book, that is available on Amazon for kindle and as a paperback.
She currently works as a social media manager and already has plans for a sequel