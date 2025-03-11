Young Crawley author self publishes fantasy book on Amazon

By Salina Hardman
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST
Annalise Hardman, 20, from Crawley has just published her first novel entitled ‘The Night of Two Moons’. In which the hero Aurora, is forced to fulfil a quest to save her parents lives which involves travelling into dangerous untamed territory to retrieve a stolen relic.

Along the way she has to contend with all sorts of dangers and challenges.

Annalise attended Hurstpierpoint College and Collyer’s College in Horsham, and has self-published the book, that is available on Amazon for kindle and as a paperback.

She currently works as a social media manager and already has plans for a sequel

