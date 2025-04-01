Orchestras are flying the flag for live music in the UK, new report argues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Orchestras are flying the flag for live music in the UK – and orchestral audiences are the most likely to support live music events and to attend concerts on a frequent basis.

These are the conclusions of new research by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) which enjoys strong links to Crawley.

The new RPO study explored people’s attitudes to attending concerts, comparing results across a number of music genres. When looking at music genres, seven in ten adults (70%) said they go to a concert at least once a year. Nationally, three in 10 people (31%) said they attended 2-3 concerts a year, although only a small percentage go every month (8%).

Comparing the concert habits of people that supported a range of music genres, the orchestral audience was most likely to attend live music events (78%) and they were significantly more likely to attend concerts regularly – whether on a monthly basis (15%) or 2-3 times a year (32%).

Louise Street, theatre operations manager at The Hawth in Crawley, said: “Our partnership with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has allowed us to offer the best in classical music to our audiences, as part of a broad and varied programme. This new research study helps us to understand how diverse today’s orchestral audience is and where the potential is for us to introduce new audiences to the orchestra world.”

Vasily Petrenko, music director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, added: “The new research demonstrates that the orchestral audience is bigger and more wide-ranging than some might presume – and the size of the orchestral audience that is starting or evolving a journey of discovery is now bigger than the long-standing audience. For all these groups, journeys of discovery point towards the concert hall and there is no question that the regularity of orchestral concert attendance is itself firing the imagination, converting today’s first-time concert-goers into tomorrow’s orchestral discoverers and passionate advocates.”

The RPO research also suggests that the relative popularity of orchestral concerts is connected to the diversification of its audience – which is attracting people of different age groups and wide-ranging backgrounds. Of the 79% of people that identified as having some form of relationship with orchestral music, their levels of engagement were varied:

• 29% were long-established enthusiasts that had enjoyed classical music for many years;

• 34% were people that liked a bit of orchestral music alongside their enjoyment of other genres;

• 15% were exploring the orchestral genre, not expert but discovering music they enjoyed;

• 17% were beginners, people that were very open about knowing very little about orchestral music but were intent on experiencing it this year;

• 5% were music students or people actively learning a musical instrument.

The RPO data suggested that all these orchestral audience groups play an active role as part of today’s concert audience. Whilst long-established enthusiasts and music students are most likely to go to orchestral concerts monthly (14% and 17% respectively), it is people discovering the genre that are among the most likely to see live music as an essential part of their calendar year (88%). For all audiences starting or developing a journey of discovery, around a third of people are attending 2-3 concerts a year.

The new report also found:

• 85% of UK adults want to discover more about one or more music genres in 2025—up from 79% in 2022. In terms of genres they want to discover, orchestral music ranked third of the 16 genres surveyed (20%).

• Nationally 79% of people identified as having some form of relationship with orchestral music – and for 16% it was their favourite genre of music.

• 76% of UK adults cite commonplace situations where they engage with orchestral music - whether this be a playlist for a gym workout (12%), music to enjoy whilst working (12%), when commuting to work (15%), cooking (16%), or relaxing before going to sleep (12%).

• For the concert hall, the core symphonic repertoire remains the cornerstone of orchestral music in terms of being the most popular type of concert overall (72%) – but it was not the type of orchestral concert that people most frequently attended. Music from the musicals (23%) and film music (22%) were most likely to see people attend two to three concerts a year.