Ore cottage needing improvement in Hastings sold at auction

An end-terrace cottage needing improvement in Ore village, Hastings went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Two-bedroom 449 Old London Road was among 137 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Abbott and Abbott, it was sold for £146,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 1 November.

Director & Senior Auction Appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “We had strong interest in this property which led to an excellent result for our vendor.

SOLD: Two-bedroom 449 Old London Road, Ore, Hatings

“We considered that although in need of refurbishment and repair, the cottage was ideal for owner occupation, resale or could be let to provide an income once all work has been completed.

“It is yet another example of the kind of property that does exceptionally well at a Clive Emson auction. Anyone thinking of coming to market should consider doing so now.”

The property is situated in Ore village, set back from the road and only accessible via a footpath. It has a semi-rural feel while still being within close proximity of a wide variety of local shops and amenities.

Ore is located just north of Hastings Old Town with good road links to the surrounding area.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the final one of eight this year, goes live on Monday 11 December and ends on Wednesday, 13 December. Deadline for entries is 20 November with the catalogue available from 24 November.