Organic smallholding in Southbourne is open for groups by arrangement for National Garden Scheme

Tuppenny Barn is an iconic, organic smallholding used as an outdoor classroom to teach children about the environment, sustainability and healthy food. It also opens by arrangement for The National Garden Scheme.

By Kate HarrisonContributor
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Tuppenny Barn

There are 2½ acres packed with a wildlife pond, orchard with heritage top fruit varieties, two solar polytunnels, fruit cages, raised vegetables, herbs and cut flower garden. Willow provides natural arches and wind breaks. Bug hotel and beehives support vital pollinators.

Most of the grounds are accessible for wheelchairs, but undulated areas are more difficult.

Visits by arrangement January 16 to October 7 for groups of 12 to 30. Admission £5, children free. Food intolerances and allergies catered for.

Please contact the garden owner to discuss your requirements and arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit. Maggie Haynes 01243 [email protected]

Refreshments and plants for sale in aid of Tuppenny Barn Education (children's charity).

About The National Garden Scheme:Founded in 1927 by the Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise funds for community nursing means that gardens, health and community are at the heart of what we do at the National Garden Scheme. Every ticket bought, every garden visited, and every cake and cup of tea savoured translates into millions of pounds in donations not only to some of the UK’s best loved nursing and health charities but to garden charities and community projects too.In 2022 we made donations of 3.11 million. Beneficiaries include Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support and Parkinson’s UK.

Visit ngs.org.uk for more information about the work of the National Garden Scheme, to search for gardens opening in your area or to find out how to open your own garden.

