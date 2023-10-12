BREAKING
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School's harvest celebration

Children, parents, carers and school staff at OLQOH are supporting local good causes this Harvest season.
By Tobias MeliaContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 09:41 BST
Earlier this month, the OLQOH community came together to collect hundreds of items to support their local community.

Pupils who form the RE School Council (some of whom are pictured here), researched and selected to support the Crawley Catholic Parish SVP group, who make weekly grocery deliveries to hundreds of people across our town (St Vincent de Paul (SVP) | Crawley Parish (crawleycatholic.church).

RE Leaders for OLQOH, Petronela Loftus and Lauren Kluge, commented: “As ever, the OLQOH family has gone the extra mile, putting the needs of others first and working collaboratively to support the SVP. This is very much living out the Gospel Mission of our school.”

Donal Quinlan from the SVP went on to say: “Huge thanks to everyone at Our Lady's for your support and kindness. The donations made will make a real difference to the lives of many people).”

OLQOH School is currently arranging tours for Parents and Carers of children beginning school in September 2024. For more information, please visit www.olqoh.com or call 01293 526057.