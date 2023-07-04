Over 60’s enjoy themselves at summer festival in Burgess Hill

A summer festival for over 60’s took place in Burgess Hill last week, complete with free activities, lunch and a singer.

MSOPC helpers with Mayor Janice Henwood

Mid Sussex Older People's Council organised the event, which was free for anyone over 60, at St. Wildrid's Parish Centre on Station Road. The charity aims to help tackle isolation and loneliness in Mid Sussex, and invited members of local groups from across Burgess Hill, so that people could try out activities which the groups have to offer.

Burgess Hill 'Men's Sheds' brought two magnificent weaving looms and wooden items which they make in their workshops. The Burgess Hill WI brought quilling for people to try and Burgess Hill U3A brought some cardmaking activities.

Even St Wilfrids themselves had three groups on show, including craftmaking. There was also 'Chairobics' by 'Fun Fitness with Karla', which a big group joined in with.

Guests enjoying a chat

Burgess Hill Mayor Cllr Janice Henwood came along and tried all the activities, and introduced singer Leila Tasher before lunch and homemade cakes were served.

One guest said: “Thank you for putting on such a fun event. The clubs were so knowledgeable and put on lovely displays, and the hands-on crafts were excellent. Karla's exercise session was brilliant and Leila's beautiful voice kept us all entertained. Last, but certainly not least, the lunch was delicious, as usual.”

MSOPC will be hosting more free events for Silver Sunday and Macmillan. Over 60's can join free on their website msopc.org.uk

Mayor Janice Henwood trying the weaving

The chairobics session

The homemade cakes were free to all