NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Over 60’s enjoy themselves at summer festival in Burgess Hill

A summer festival for over 60’s took place in Burgess Hill last week, complete with free activities, lunch and a singer.
By Nicola BrothertonContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST
MSOPC helpers with Mayor Janice HenwoodMSOPC helpers with Mayor Janice Henwood
MSOPC helpers with Mayor Janice Henwood

Mid Sussex Older People's Council organised the event, which was free for anyone over 60, at St. Wildrid's Parish Centre on Station Road. The charity aims to help tackle isolation and loneliness in Mid Sussex, and invited members of local groups from across Burgess Hill, so that people could try out activities which the groups have to offer.

Burgess Hill 'Men's Sheds' brought two magnificent weaving looms and wooden items which they make in their workshops. The Burgess Hill WI brought quilling for people to try and Burgess Hill U3A brought some cardmaking activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even St Wilfrids themselves had three groups on show, including craftmaking. There was also 'Chairobics' by 'Fun Fitness with Karla', which a big group joined in with.

Most Popular
Guests enjoying a chatGuests enjoying a chat
Guests enjoying a chat

Burgess Hill Mayor Cllr Janice Henwood came along and tried all the activities, and introduced singer Leila Tasher before lunch and homemade cakes were served.

One guest said: “Thank you for putting on such a fun event. The clubs were so knowledgeable and put on lovely displays, and the hands-on crafts were excellent. Karla's exercise session was brilliant and Leila's beautiful voice kept us all entertained. Last, but certainly not least, the lunch was delicious, as usual.”

MSOPC will be hosting more free events for Silver Sunday and Macmillan. Over 60's can join free on their website msopc.org.uk

Mayor Janice Henwood trying the weavingMayor Janice Henwood trying the weaving
Mayor Janice Henwood trying the weaving
The chairobics sessionThe chairobics session
The chairobics session
The homemade cakes were free to allThe homemade cakes were free to all
The homemade cakes were free to all
Guests enjoying the singingGuests enjoying the singing
Guests enjoying the singing
Related topics:Burgess HillStation RoadMid Sussex