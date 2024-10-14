Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has now sold over 85% of its flagship housing development, Woodgate, near Pease Pottage in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodgate is a contemporary village of 619 energy-efficient homes that champions a sense of community for all its residents with a host of on-site amenities now fully open.

Set around an idyllic Village Green, the award-winning development is home to a brand new state-of-the-art primary school, a groundbreaking community-owned shop run by local residents, as well as a community hub which features a popular café and large function room available to hire for children’s parties and activities. The Woodgate Hub already hosts a variety of classes from baby ballet to yoga and pilates for residents and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last remaining homes for sale include the Alphium range aimed at first-time buyers, to larger detached family homes by Thakeham. These beautifully crafted new homes are only available within the final phase of the development due for completion in early 2025.

Homes are still available at Woodgate.

Incentives are available on selected properties, including up to £30,000 towards stamp duty on larger homes or £10,000 towards moving costs.

Emma Chamberlain, Sales Director at Thakeham, said: “Selling over 85% of our Woodgate development is a fantastic achievement. This flagship community-centred scheme has proved to be hugely popular, which is no surprise given it offers a modern village life that is well-designed, well-served, and well-placed, with fantastic facilities for all ages to enjoy.

Homes are still available at Woodgate. Credit: Thakeham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With new smart, fast-track local bus services, direct rail connections into the city and Gatwick Airport only a short distance away, Woodgate is an ideal location for commuters travelling to Croydon, Brighton, London and beyond. We encourage anyone interested in a home at Woodgate to contact our sales team immediately for the last chance to own a home here and be a part of this thriving community.”

Woodgate Community Shop.

Framed by leafy woodland, and taking architectural inspiration from local surrounding Sussex villages, the new community balances lifestyle with nature. It boasts numerous play areas, trails, pathways and cycle routes spread throughout and linking to the neighbouring 370-acre Tilgate Forest.

The final remaining homes for sale at Woodgate start from £250,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to £1,200,000 for a five-bedroom detached home with double garage. Homes boast the latest materials and technologies to reduce energy consumption and bills, including energy-efficient appliances and thermally efficient windows. Greener travel is also encouraged on-site through the provision of interlinking cycle routes, 200-cycle storage spaces and EV charging infrastructure.

Woodgate is delivered in partnership between Thakeham and housing provider Abri.