Over one million lights switched-on in Newhaven as festive trail comes alive
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boasting huge improvements for its second-year, the light festival based at the Avis Road botanic gardens and visitor attraction. It will run nearly every day until the end of the year as well as selected days in January.
The light trail was the brainchild of site director Darren Clift and his small team who produce all the displays in-house. For 2023 it is twice the original size following plaudits from all who visited.
As Darren explains, the light trail has grown but the aim to keep the price competitive for local families has still been met. “We are all aware of the cost-of-living challenges facing everyone, and when we opened Aglow in 2022 we wanted to be able to provide an affordable experience for families that perhaps were priced out of the traditional light trail market.
“This year, despite the significant growth of the trail we have worked hard to keep pricing accessible for all, as we want as many visitors as possible to be able to enjoy an evening in our gardens experiencing the light trail.”
With already over 10,000 tickets already sold, Darren and the team are expecting a busy season and are excited to share what has been created on the Tate family-run Newhaven site. “It was amazing to hear the visitors’ feedback last year and we are, after many months of hard work bringing the light trail together, looking forward to welcoming many more customers and showing them what we have created.”
Paradise Park Aglow opens on Monday 6th November and runs every evening until 23rd December; re-opens 27th December until New Year’s Day and also open selected dates in January. Tickets are available online at www.paradisepark.co.uk and include two special evening for children and adults with additional needs.