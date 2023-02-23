Overnight works begin soon to upgrade the road surface on the A264, East Grinstead

Essential resurfacing works to provide a safe and durable travel surface on the A264 between London Road (A22) and Blackwell Farm Road, East Grinstead are due to start on Monday February 27.

West Sussex County Council have identified that the current road surface is showing signs of significant weakening of the carriageway structure so will be completing overnight works to remove the existing surfacing and lay a replacement resilient surface in its place.

These works will provide a smoother running surface to improve the ride quality and lessen road noise, improve the condition of the road structure and maximise its life through increased durability. The high friction surfacing on the approaches to the pedestrian crossing will also be restored.

The length of the A264 will be closed to all through-traffic while the operations are being carried out, with side roads potentially also being affected. Closures will be clearly signposted, and a signed diversion route will be in place for all vehicles.

A West Sussex Highways officer explained: “To reduce the impact of road closures on the local community, the main resurfacing works will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am each day with all works scheduled to be completed by the 8 March 2023. Please note, this date could change due to unforeseen circumstances, such as the further effects of severe weather.

“Whist we cannot complete these works without generating noise, which we understand may disrupt residents’ sleep, every effort will be made to carry out the noisiest operations in the earliest part of the evening and before 11pm.

“Access to all properties will be maintained where possible, however may be delayed or restricted when works are being carried out in the immediate vicinity. Vehicles will not be able to park on the road during closure hours. A Traffic Regulation Order will be in place and any vehicle parked here during this time may be subject to a Fixed Penalty Notice.”

If you have any queries on the day regarding how the works are being carried out near you, then please feel free to ask to speak to the on-site Site Supervisor who is normally best placed to address your concerns.