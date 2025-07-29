P D James, Jane Austen, a huge debt to Hastings and his granddads

Death Comes To Pemberley saw P D James add a gripping murder mystery to the timeless romance of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice with a book which has now been adapted for the stage.

Sam Woodhams, who grew up in Hastings, comes to it without having read either James or Austen – a fact which he sees as an advantage. The play heads to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (August 12-16) and to Theatre Royal Brighton (September 2-6).

“I had never delved into either of them before, I must admit, but with the auditions coming up, I scrambled into them as much as I could. But I am definitely a fan of a murder mystery. I think I'm like my nan in that sense. She avidly consumes murder mystery books, and the gorier the better! And I think she has got me hooked, but I do find it fascinating, a person that has a mind that is capable of ending another person's life. Obviously, fortunately, it's just something that for the most part most of us never come across but you do try to understand the psychology of a murderer, why it happens and how it can happen.”

As for the Austen side of the equation: “There have been so many great actors that have portrayed these characters on the screen but I really didn't want to watch any of them. I refused to. It's great to draw inspiration from other characters and from other actors but I really didn't want to see what other actors had done with George Wickham. I was really glad that I could come to it fresh because I just had so much fun delving into his psychology and his back story. You don't get a lot to go on, and it is great as an actor to have a bit of a licence to create that for yourself. Obviously you have to respect what is there but it's always a challenge when you've got a character that is acting malevolently or hurting people. You are trying to think how can you justify what they are doing or explain what they are doing and I think most of the time you've just got to go back to the roots, back to childhood. And that was it with him. I spent a lot of time thinking about his childhood and his upbringing and creating a world in which maybe he suffered or had a longing for one parent or for both parents. I had a bit of fun with that. I even came up with his spirit animal and I was playing around with images with that spirit animal just to think what could have made him that way.

“But when you have coloured in that background, there are moments on the stage or in rehearsal when that background that you have created might flash across your mind to explain what is happening when you're standing there looking at Mr Darcy. It adds a little bit of depth.”

And talking of background, Sam certainly has huge gratitude for his own, particularly his two grandfathers. Alan Jenner is still with us at the age of 93: “And if there was anyone that taught me how to act, it was my granddad. He is constantly messing around with characters and he would just start crying at the dinner table then ask ‘Am I being serious?’ He is such great fun.”

Really important too was his late grandfather on the other side of the family, Johnny Woodhams, a key influence on Sam's acting and a key figure in Hastings acting circles.

“He spent his life doing amateur dramatics in Hastings.”