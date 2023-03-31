Packed programme of spring events in Midhurst kicks off this weekend to help support those affected by fire

A series of events for all the family will be taking place in Midhurst this spring, kicking off with the one-year anniversary of the town’s Farmers and Artisan Market on Saturday 1 April.

People are being urged to support Midhurst businesses following the major hotel fire at The Angel Inn and neighbouring buildings on the A286 North Street. The majority of businesses on North Street are ‘open for business’ and can all be accessed on foot. People can also benefit from free parking in Chichester District Council owned car parks in Midhurst until the end of 16 April 2023. Once parked, customers do not need to take a ticket from the machine or book anything on MiPermit.

Midhurst not only boasts an excellent array of local and independent businesses, but it will also be hosting a busy programme of events this spring, starting with the monthly Farmers and Artisan Market on Saturday 1 April. Taking place in the Market Square and The Old Library between 9am and 2pm, the market will welcome regular traders as well as some new faces, offering a range of high-quality local produce and gifts.

Midhurst’s Easter Trail will also be returning for the Easter holidays, starting on Monday 3 April. The event is completely free and activity sheets will be available to pick up from the Old Library on Knockhundred Row where the trail starts, or to download from www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk from 1 April. Children can collect a small gift for taking part by bringing their completed activity sheet to the Old Library on 3, 5, 6 or 10 April between 10am and 2pm.

On Saturday 29 April, Midhurst will also be hosting a special Artisan Market and Vintage Fair between 10am and 4pm in the historic Market Square, including a range of decorative antiques, brocante, homeware and clothing.

Following the recent fire in North Street, Midhurst, a multi-agency recovery group — involving Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council, West Sussex Fire and Rescue, Midhurst Town Council and South Downs National Park Authority — are working hard to support the town and to get North Street in Midhurst reopened to vehicles as soon as possible. For the latest update, visit: chichester.gov.uk/latestnews

