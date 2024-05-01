Painting with 'wow' factor unveiled at Bishopstone railway station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The painting is the work of semi-retired professional artist Andrew Dandridge who is now a director and volunteer with the Friends of Bishopstone Station.

The 8ft by 4ft painting is based on a photo Andrew took at the ‘Seaford 150’ event in June 2014 when steam trains travelled on the route to mark 150 years since the railway line was extended from Newhaven to Bishopstone and Seaford.

He said: “It was perfect for what I wanted to do. I modified the two 1930s figures to present a mixture of modern day and art deco. The two figures are a throwback. I researched to find something suitable and played around with the images to fit the scene.

Unveiling by Sussex Downs Line chair Norman Baker (second left) and Andrew Dandridge (second right)

“I wanted people to walk through the station, for the painting to hit them in the eyes and go ‘wow’.”

Andrew used acrylic paint set onto a water-resistant mdf board and sealed with a base layer. He says it took him four weeks to paint as it was a complicated picture – it was also the biggest painting he has ever undertaken.

“It evolved in a number of different directions. I had the initial idea and it grew and developed a life of its own. You never know how a painting will turn out until you come to the end,” he added.

He was a professional artist who spent five years at art college and then architectural school. He has a degree in 3D design and worked for an architectural practice in London. Buildings he designed have appeared on TV in the ‘Poirot’ detective series and comedy ‘Auf Wiedersehen, Pet’.

Artwork by artist Andrew Dandridge on display at Bishopstone station

Andrew commented: “I am very pleased with it. It is exactly what I wanted. I have had so many nice comments about it from people. People come up to me and talk about it and say how much they appreciate and enjoy what we are doing with the station.

“As an artist you always view your work differently from how other people see it. My pleasure is in seeing the pleasure other people get from it. If people like it, I am immensely happy about it.”

Bishopstone, near Seaford in East Sussex, is on the Sussex Downs Community Rail Line and is part of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership.

Norman Baker, Sussex Downs Line Chair, said: “The painting is a fantastic addition to Bishopstone station and shows the value of community engagement, in particular from Andrew Dandridge and his great artwork. Bishopstone station is looking much brighter than it did even a year ago. It’s all change at Bishopstone.”

Bishopstone community hub was opened in the Old Parcel Room at the station in November 2022 after a five-year campaign led by the Friends of Bishopstone Station. The group of dedicated volunteers worked with Southern Railway, Network Rail, Department for Transport, Railway Heritage Trust, Community Rail Network and Southeast Communities Rail Partnership to secure funding for the work.

The 1938 art deco building was on English Heritage’s At Risk register. It is now a thriving hub with talks, events, classes and social gatherings taking place at the restored building.