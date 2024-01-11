Paradice Board Game Convention returns to Worthing for second year

Last year’s successful board gaming convention is returning to Worthing Assembly Hall on Saturday 10th February, in partnership with Comics, Games & Coffee.

Paradice Board Game Convention promises a great day out for all the family, with modern board games and activities suitable for all ages. Comics, Games & Coffee are providing an extensive free-to-play board game library all day; alongside a Lorcana tournament with prizes provided by Ravensburger, and opportunities to join in with group roleplaying games like Dungeons and Dragons.

If you’re a fan of the BBC’s The Traitors, you may be interested in joining a game of Blood on the Clocktower; a popular social deduction game involving unmasking hidden demons in your fictional town.

There will also be a host of geeky retailers and traders covering a whole range of related hobbies, including miniature wargaming, model-making, roleplay games and board game inspired T-shirts and merchandise. Independent board game designers will also be in attendance showcasing their latest upcoming games and offering demos.

A game in progress at last year's convention

Board gaming has quickly grown into a hugely popular hobby in recent years, with the local Worthing Boardgamers Facebook group growing by around 300 people in the last year alone. They now count over 800 members within their ranks, many of whom attend regular meet-ups at Comics, Games and Coffee in the Montague Centre, Dice Board Game Lounge, and the Broadwater Community Hub.

Paradice is organised by Sussex born and bred husband and wife team Mill Goble and David Wells, of events company Atomic Force Productions. They are both avid board gamers and even had their first date at a board game café in Brighton nearly 6 years ago! Mill is also a game designer, and the pair have been attending and exhibiting at numerous conventions and promoting games together since 2018.

In addition, £1 from every ticket sold for the convention goes direct to Andy’s Angels; a local charity supporting children and their families through bereavement.