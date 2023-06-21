Renowned Paralympian David Weir CBE visited The Baird Primary Academy on Tuesday, June 6, to share his inspiring journey as a disabled child and athlete with eager pupils.

David's exceptional accomplishments include winning an astounding six gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games as a wheelchair racer and clinching victory in eight consecutive London Marathons. Notably, David holds the record for completing an incredible 23 London Marathons in a row.

During his visit, David engaged with the pupils, recounting his experiences and the challenges he faced as a disabled child and an athlete. He discussed how his disability impacted his early years and how it continues to shape his life. David's talk focused on resilience, emphasising the determination required to fulfill his dreams.

The children were captivated by David's heartfelt accounts and seized the opportunity to ask him questions about his journey, personal experiences, and the Paralympic Games. Adding to the excitement, David allowed the pupils to hold his Olympic Gold Medals.

David Weir visits The Baird Primary Academy. Photo: The University of Brighton Academies Trust

The Baird Primary Academy's staff and pupils were truly inspired by David's visit, which not only showcased his remarkable athletic achievements but also highlighted the importance of perseverance and self-belief. By sharing his story, David empowered the children to overcome their own obstacles and pursue their dreams, regardless of any challenges they may face.

Principal and school improvement executive at The Baird Primary Academy, Carly Welch expressed her gratitude for David's visit, stating: "We are immensely grateful to David Weir for taking the time to share his inspiring journey with our pupils. His determination, resilience, and incredible achievements serve as a powerful example for our children, teaching them the value of perseverance and the limitless potential within each of them. We believe that David's visit will leave a lasting impact on our pupils, encouraging them to chase their dreams and achieve their best."

David Weir CBE remains a role model for aspiring athletes and individuals around the world. His visit to the academy demonstrated the power of determination and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on the young minds eager to embark on their own journeys.

The Baird Primary Academy is part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, a family of infant, primary and secondary schools based in Sussex.