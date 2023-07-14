Parents rate three East Sussex nurseries among Top 20 in the South East

Parents have rated Toddlers Inn Nursery in Lewes, Cumnor Nursery in Haywards Heath and Little Vines Nursery, Vinehall School in Robertsbridge as three of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 2,266 early years settings in South East England.

There are 200 nurseries in East Sussex.

The top twenty nurseries in South East England have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries are rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Children with staff at Toddlers Inn Nursery

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery.

To search for an East Sussex nursery, visit: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchcounty/East-Sussex

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:“We would like to congratulate Toddlers Inn Nursery, Little Vines Nursery, Vinehall School and Cumnor Nursery on being rated by parents as top in South East England! Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that these nurseries are offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning. We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Children celebrate award win at Little Vines Nursery, Vinehall School

Sabrina Watt, nursery manager at Toddlers Inn Nursery, said“We are so proud of our wonderful team and nursery to have been have been awarded a 'Top 20 Rated Nursery 2023’ Award with daynurseries.co.uk.

“Our team work so hard to provide a wonderful outdoor learning environment,fantastic communications with parents and awe-inspiring activities for the children ensuring they receive a broad varies curriculum.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us!”

daynurseries.co.uk is the leading reviews site for nurseries and nursery schools in the UK.

The daynurseries.co.uk Top 20 Nursery Awards 2023 recognises 20 of the top rated nurseries in each region of the UK based on reviews from parents/individuals responsible for a child. The awards are based on the review score as of 28 April 2023. Nurseries are excluded from the awards if they are not compliant with the regulatory authority. The awards are based on almost 60,000 reviews received between 29 April 2021 and 28 April 2023 from parents, relatives and guardians of children who attend the nurseries.

Debbie Ward, spokeswoman for Little Vines Nursery, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have received the Top 20 Day Nursery Award for the third year running!

“It is so inspiring to have the nurturing and stimulating environment of our nursery recognised in this way and a true reflection of the dedication of our wonderful team.