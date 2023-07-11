Party time – Hailsham care come celebrates tenth birthday

Residents at Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, pulled out all the stops for a special birthday bash, ten years after it welcomed the very first residents.

Residents, relatives and friends of the home had the opportunity to tap their feet and sing along to music by Steve Dunnett, a David Bowie tribute act, while sipping on cocktails to mark the occasion.

The team also organised a series of exciting performances from the East Sussex School of Circus, who delighted guests with stilt walkers and an aerial act.

Bowes House celebrating their 10th birthday

Children, team members and residents alike enjoyed having their faces painted, and were wowed by a surprise visit from a team of mopeds organised by the lifestyle team.

Visitors were treated to a delicious buffet and barbecue specially prepared by the home’s talented Head Chef.

Karen Milligan, Senior Customer Relations Manager at Bowes House, said: “It was wonderful to see residents outside singing and dancing to toast our special milestone.“The whole team worked hard to organise the event, and I am delighted to say that their efforts were rewarded – our birthday party will definitely be one to remember for years to come. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who makes Bowes House an amazing place to call home, and for helping to make the day extra special.

“It’s been a busy ten years. We’ve welcomed some real characters to the home, built relationships with brilliant local organisations, and worked hard to create a homely environment for everyone who spends time with us here at Bowes House. We’re excited to see what’s in store for the next ten years and beyond!”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has it very own cinema and hairdressers and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation. The home has a comprehensive activity programme offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.