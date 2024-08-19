Past Mayor and Platinum Champion visit HUG Project
Cllr Azad was introduced to volunteers and guests of the project.
The projects helps support those that are homeless, in temporary accommodation, socially isolated or just want to come in for a chat.
The project operates from St. Barnabas Church in Sea Road, Bexhill and operates Monday and Thursday mornings from 8.15am to 11.15am and Saturday afternoon's from 3pm to 5pm.
The project provides attendees with a number of services and products including a cooked breakfast on a Monday and Thursday and a cooked lunch on a Saturday, clothes, laundry facilities, shower facilities and sign posting to other agencies.
The organisation is run by volunteers and is dependent upon charitable donations.
The Homelessness Unity Group is a registered charity aimed at supporting the most vulnerable within the Bexhill and Rother area.
Cllr Azad said: "It is truly inspirational to see such kindness operating in Bexhill, there is not enough kindness in the world but HUG is a shining example of human kindness."
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said: "HUG is an amazing organisation that helps some of the most vulnerable within our communities. The dedication and commitment of volunteers is never ending and the charity adds great value to the community."
HUG is always on the lookout for donations and volunteers, anyone able to help is invited to visit HUG during the opening times.
