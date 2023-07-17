Patching based Raw Materials inc. launches in the UK Hospitality industry

Patching based, Raw Materials inc. is a brand-new design and manufacturing company set-up to work with the UK hospitality industry. The company is headed by ex-chef, Ben Goldsmith, who back in 2013 came out of front-line catering to pursue his passion for woodworking, something that had been an obsession of his alongside his roles in the kitchen

After initially establishing Designs Woodcraft that focussed on bespoke furniture and one-off commissions, it wasn’t long before his reputation reached contacts he’d previously worked alongside, including celebrity chef, Matt Gillan and the journey back into the hospitality trade was reignited.

Ben said: “Working with Matt again, but with me outside the kitchen, really ignited the fire in me to do more in the hospitality space. With that in mind, I have launched a new company, to sit alongside my main business, Designs Woodcraft, called Raw Materials Inc.”

The new company, formed with his business Partner and wife-to-be, Amy will focus on two main areas:

Knife Presentation and Tableware

For the Table – Creating a wide range of bespoke products from sustainable timber, perfect for enhancing your presentation and your guest’s experience.

Service – Constantly embracing the wow factor with a collection of trolleys, cheese tables and occasional furniture to turn heads.

“At Raw Materials inc, we understand this and work with chefs, chef-owners and designers to create pieces designed for functionality and to deliver the wow factor on the table and off the table.” said Ben.

Most of the wood used to create the pieces comes from sustainable woodland across The South Downs Region of England.

Table Ware