Patching based Raw Materials inc. launches in the UK Hospitality industry

After initially establishing Designs Woodcraft that focussed on bespoke furniture and one-off commissions, it wasn’t long before his reputation reached contacts he’d previously worked alongside, including celebrity chef, Matt Gillan and the journey back into the hospitality trade was reignited.
Ben said: “Working with Matt again, but with me outside the kitchen, really ignited the fire in me to do more in the hospitality space. With that in mind, I have launched a new company, to sit alongside my main business, Designs Woodcraft, called Raw Materials Inc.”
The new company, formed with his business Partner and wife-to-be, Amy will focus on two main areas:
For the Table – Creating a wide range of bespoke products from sustainable timber, perfect for enhancing your presentation and your guest’s experience.
Service – Constantly embracing the wow factor with a collection of trolleys, cheese tables and occasional furniture to turn heads.
“At Raw Materials inc, we understand this and work with chefs, chef-owners and designers to create pieces designed for functionality and to deliver the wow factor on the table and off the table.” said Ben.
Most of the wood used to create the pieces comes from sustainable woodland across The South Downs Region of England.
Amy added: “Not only can we tell you where the wood for your project comes from, we can tell you how that land is managed; details about the replanting programme and if required, the exact coordinates the wood is from. Well, if chefs are going to work hard making sure they only source the best ingredients, so will we.”