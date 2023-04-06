Patients urged to use Minor Injuries Units and Urgent Treatment Centres to help the NHS this Easter

People are being urged to use Minor Injury Units and Urgent Treatment Centres if they need help over the next two weeks. The ask comes as part of the call on the public to ‘Help Us Help You’ over Easter and the expected industrial action next week.

Earlier this week the NHS in Sussex warned that the impact of the junior doctor strikes will be on a scale significantly beyond that of previous rounds of industrial action and it is expected to be extremely challenging next week.To ensure that emergency care can be prioritised, people are being urged to only use Accident and Emergency departments for lifesaving and time critical care.If people need urgent, on the day NHS help for injuries over the weekend and next week, Minor Injury Units and Urgent Treatment Centres are available and people can walk in for help and support.

There are MIUs and UTCs in Bognor Regis, Crowborough, Crawley, Horsham, Lewes and Uckfield.

They are available on the following days:

Brighton & Hove• Brighton Station Health Centre – Walk in or call 0333 321 0946. Open 8am to 8pm every day, including bank holidays.East Sussex• Crowborough MIU – walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm). Closed on Christmas Day.• Lewes UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day. (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).• Uckfield MIU – walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am to 8pm every day (please note last booking is at 7:45pm).West Sussex• Crawley UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 24 hours a day, every day of the week.• Bognor War Memorial Hospital, MIU – People are urged to use 111 to receive help and advice, and if appropriate a booked arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, including bank holidays.• Horsham Hospital MIU – People are urged to use 111 to receive help and advice, and if appropriate a booked arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, excluding bank holidays.• Queen Victoria Hospital MIU, East Grinstead – Walk-in service. Open 8am to 8pm every day, including bank holidays.

Their expert teams can provide help and treatment for fractures, wounds, sprains and strains, bites and stings, and cuts and grazes.

Dr Amy Dissanayake, Medical Director at NHS Sussex, said: “Our absolute priority is patient safety. We are working incredibly hard during Easter and the planned industrial action to prioritise emergency and critical care across our services – but we need your help.

“If you or a loved one does not need life saving treatment, please remember all of the alternatives to our Emergency Departments. Our Minor Injury Units and Urgent Treatment Centres are open and can help with on the day injuries that need urgent attention. This will free up capacity in emergency departments to deal with life threatening emergencies and to provide urgent help for people who may have become seriously ill.