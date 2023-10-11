Paw-ty time! Horley care home welcomes cute companions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, had some special visitors trot and run into the home, including a pony, a rabbit, and a Shitzu dog called Lyla for residents to meet for an afternoon of animal therapy.

Residents were able to handle and stroke the animals brought in by Karen’s Pets and Ponies and everyone enjoyed learning about caring for the different animal and their favourite foods.

Commenting on the afternoon Hilda Long, 94, said: “I found the animals so therapeutic – I couldn’t stop smiling! It reminded me of the animals I had over the years – which were guinea pigs and dogs.”

Residents at Amherst House enjoy the animals

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House said: “Here at Amherst House, we are always looking to try new and exciting experiences for residents to try. We thought a visit from some furry friends would be great fun.

“The session was a huge success, and it was lovely to hear residents reminisce and share stories about their own pets. Animal therapy is hugely beneficial for older people, especially those living with dementia as it can help lift a person’s mood and encourage social interaction too. It was fantastic to see the smiles on everyone’s faces!

“We want to say a big thank you to Karen’s Pets and Ponies for bringing the animals along, and we look forward to hosting more animal therapy sessions very soon.”

