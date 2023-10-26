Paxton welcomes Sussex students to join 2024 STEM Scholarship Programme

Since it first launched in 2017, the Paxton scholarship has been awarded to 17 STEM students in Brighton and Hove, giving them the very best start to their careers in technology. This is an annual scholarship programme offered by the Brighton-based access control technology manufacturer Paxton.

Ian Wakeman, Head of the School of Engineering & Informatics at University of Sussex, said: “Students get to work on real time practical challenges, learning how to apply their skills and knowledge to find solutions, and understand how this can drive product development forward in a successful company.

“The opportunity to develop their interpersonal skills and learn about workplace culture is something you can’t teach or buy.”

Paxton Scholarship Open Day

Louise Caseley, Philanthropy Manager, University of Brighton, said: “Without fail each year our students tell us what an incredible experience this is, where they are welcomed by the brilliant staff at Paxton who provide real-life industry experience, that helps build skills for their future careers.”

The Paxton scholarships are offered to students who study STEM courses at the University of Brighton and University of Sussex. Successful applicants receive £10,000 each towards their university fees and a three-month paid work placement worth £1,625 per month before tax within Paxton’s experienced engineering department.

Nicola O’Donnell, Paxton’s HR Director, said: “We launched the scholarship as a long-term initiative to foster the talent of local engineering students. It has been a real success over the years, with many scholarship recipients going on to work full time with us at Paxton and forge successful careers. We are extremely proud of what this programme has done for the local students in the past six years and look forward to working with the universities and the students in the years ahead.”

This year’s scholars joined Paxton over the summer for their internship and have found it to be very beneficial to their studies and profession.

Alex Moreton from University of Brighton said: “My three months at Paxton have been incredibly rewarding. I gained hands-on experience working as part of the Development team and have learnt valuable skills that went far beyond the university setting."

James Napp from University of Sussex said: “The Paxton scholarship is a brilliant opportunity to develop my skills and experience in an engineering environment. Everyone at Paxton is friendly, knowledgeable, and always happy to offer support. I have learnt so much over the three-month placement and have thoroughly enjoyed the company events, including sports and social activities.”

Paxton is hosting a Scholarship Open Day for next year's intake on 10th November. Students will get a tour of the Paxton Technology Centre in their Brighton head offices and can get hands-on with their products and solutions.

Robert Yates, Head of Development at University of Sussex, said: “I know from speaking with past Paxton scholars how valuable the scholarship is and how much they gain from it. In many respects the financial reward is secondary, the opportunity to work alongside experienced engineers is what sets this scholarship apart.

“It also stands out on their CV when they start job hunting and provides a great example of the work experience they have gained and can use to build a career on.”

Alex Moreton said to fellow students: "If you're considering applying for the scholarship, I highly recommend it. The experience offers a unique opportunity to work alongside industry professionals and acquire real-world skills that will benefit your future career."