Prominent figures have gathered in Peacehaven to unveil a silhouette to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

The ceremony, held on Friday September 14 at the town’s war memorial site, was attended by the high sheriff of East Sussex major general John Moore-Bick and members from the Royal British Legion.

Peacehaven commemorates the fallen from World War One with a Tommy silhuette SUS-180919-133101001

Representatives from the fire and police services, heads of the coastal towns and residents of Peacehaven were also present.

Peter Field, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex unveiled the Tommy silhouette to honour the fallen, commemorating the 100th anniversary of The Great War. The Youth Mayor of Peacehaven, Fatma Bacha a student at Peacehaven Community School read a poem along with younger pupils from Peacehaven Heights School.

Prayers were read by Claire Lacey, town manager, and Deborah Skilton, a representative from the Church of the Ascension.

Civic officer Deborah Donovan organised the event.

The Youth Mayor of Peacehaven, Fatma Bacha a student at Peacehaven Community School read a poem SUS-180919-133158001

Following the ceremony refreshment was offered at Community House.

Visit www.peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk for further information on council events.

Read more:

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/politics/mp-welcomes-proposed-healthcare-hub-for-seaford-1-8641481