Peacehaven mum 'is putting everything she can' into helping ease her son's constant pain

A Peacehaven mum has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support her son Dylan, whose spinal problems cause him constant pain, writes Susan King.

Kealeigh Vine has already raised £475 - over half the £900 cost of a mobility scooter which, she says, will transform his life.

Dylan was born with health challenges and spent his early years in and out of hospital. In 2024, it was discovered his spinal cord and spine had not formed properly, leading to constant pain in his back, pelvis, and legs.

Dylan struggles with mobility and cannot use a regular wheelchair effectively due to fused bones in his neck, which limit his movement.

Dylan Vine is in constant pain

His medical team has advised him to use a small powered mobility scooter to help him move around, particularly at school and during daily activities.

The scooter would enable Dylan to enjoy family walks, visits to the supermarket, and other everyday activities with more independence.

Kealeigh has faced challenges in securing funding from charities, as many applications are closed, and she is now reaching out to the community for support.

She said: "Dylan was born in 2012 and very poorly. He spent the first couple of years in and out of hospital having surgical procedures and fighting infections.

"As he got older he started to become independent and enjoy his life.

"He was attending school regularly, taking part in swimming and more but it all started to change for him when in 2024 we sadly found his spinal cord, spine and coccyx had not formed properly and had started to cause him constant pain in his back, pelvis and legs.

"He tries so hard to keep up with his peers and continue to enjoy his time with family and friends. But due to constant pain, even the simple task of going to the supermarket, leaves him having to sit on the floor or asking to stay with family."

Kealeigh explained the family has a wheelchair that must be adapted to support him which she is so grateful for but Dylan struggles to use this himself.

He gets very tired and has sore arms and neck due to fused bones in the neck which limits his mobility in his neck. Theseleave him needing others to push him around.

She was advised by his medical team he is old enough to have the use of a small powered mobility scooter alongside his wheelchair which could be placed at school to help support him during the day.

Kealeigh went on: "A mobility scooter will be such a positive impact for Dylan where he will want to join family on walks along the beach, round the supermarket, or even just to get to Nanny's house in the summer.

"I have battled as to whether I should do this GoFundMe as I am not the type to ask for help from others as I know life is hard for everyone.

"His medical team advised me of charities to contact but sadly all their applications have closed. Please don't feel you need to donate and if you do I want to relay my thanks now and tell you how much I appreciate the support and help.

"I will be putting everything I can into getting this for Dylan and making sure as time goes on he feels able to enjoy as much as his mobility will allow him."

To help visit: gofundme.com/f/mobility-scooter-to-support-dylan