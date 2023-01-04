Peacehaven students enjoy some panto fun

Two hundred pupils at Peacehaven Heights Academy, part of STEP Academy Trust, took a recent excursion to see the pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ at Eastbourne Hippodrome.

Peacehaven Heights Academy pupils with the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Key Stage 2 pupils were delighted to watch the classic pantomime story, and some lucky pupils met the fantastic cast after the show to take photographs. The day involved lots of audience participation, with students singing along with the pantomime songs and getting involved with the production, cheering and booing. The pupils were thrilled to be part of it.

Meanwhile, pupils in Key Stage 1 enjoyed a performance from My Pineapple Head, a children’s entertainer.

Festive celebrations at Peacehaven Heights were kicked off with the school’s annual Winter Fair, where pupils made and sold their own Christmas cards and decorations. The money raised went towards the festive celebrations at Peacehaven Heights, as well as future events such as school discos.

Staff also got involved with the festive fun, with Premises Manager Steve playing Santa Claus at the Winter Fair.

Alongside these yuletide celebrations the school also hosted two Christmas singing concerts, in both the Junior and Infants sites, which saw pupils sing along to all their favourite Christmas classics.

David Dowling, Head of School, said: “It has been a lovely end to the term here at Peacehaven Heights Academy. The trip to Eastbourne Hippodrome to watch the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime was fantastic. The students got straight into the festive spirit, with some very enthusiastic hissing and booing at the pantomime.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all our staff and the PTA who helped put on and deliver these events for our pupils, the pupils really enjoyed them, and for their hard work and dedication throughout this term.