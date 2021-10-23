Peacehaven woman sadly dies in three-car collision on A27

Officers were called shortly before 2.40pm on Friday, October 22 to reports of a three-car collision involving a BMW X3, a Hyundai i10 and a Ford S-Max.

Sadly despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver of the Hyundai - a 64-year-old woman from Peacehaven - died at the scene.

A second driver was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment to minor injuries.

Picture by Dan Jessup

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Charndon.