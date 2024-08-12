Pease Pottage crash: Man, 25, dies in major A23 collision in West Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 11:04 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 16:53 GMT
Photo from the scene last night. Credit: Eddie MitchellPhoto from the scene last night. Credit: Eddie Mitchell
Photo from the scene last night. Credit: Eddie Mitchell
A 25-year-old man died following a collision on a major road in West Sussex, police have said.

Emergency services responded to report of a single vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway on the A23 near Bolney on Saturday night (August 10) at around 10.10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 25-year-old man was treated by medical personnel at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short while later. His next of kin have been informed. Three men, all aged 25 and from London, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Two have since been released without charge, and a third man has been released on conditional bail.”

The southbound carriageway was reopened after it was closed for services to work at the scene.

Fire crews from Burgess Hill, Crawley and Horsham attended the collision, and residents were urged to avoid the area while emergency services worked. Sussex Roads Police officers were still on the scene at 8.30am on Sunday morning and a long diversion was in place while the road was closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we ask those who may have seen the car driving prior to the incident, or who witnessed the collision, to contact police. You can make a report by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting Operation Promise.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesSussex PoliceA23

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice