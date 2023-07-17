Pebbles, piers and shared Ideas on fundraising Eastbourne to Hastings walk

Four determined primary teachers from Hastings and Battle walked from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier to raise money for schools work in the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link.

The quartet tackled challenging conditions including walking several miles on pebbles to achieve their goal. The teachers from Battle and Langton CE Primary, St Paul’s CE Primary Academy and Ore Village Primary Academy, were on a mission to raise money to promote the importance of Global Learning across schools local to Hastings UK and Hastings Sierra Leone. There are currently 13 school partnerships who keep regular contact with each other and share aspects of school and home life.

Bethany from Battle and Langton said: “It’s really moving spending time with other teachers who have the same drive to improve our children’s understanding of life in other cultures. We learnt a lot from each other in the five hours it took to complete the walk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason from St Paul’s said: “The link between our two Hastings is incredibly important because children here can build relationships with real children in Sierra Leone and learn about each other’s way of life. This is so much more meaningful that learning out of context.”

Arriving at Hastings Pier after a five hour walk from Eastbourne Pier

Isabel Hodger, Schools Coordinator for the HSLFL, who also completed part of the walk said: “The money raised will enable exchange visits in the next academic year. Teachers from both countries will gain first-hand experience of life in UK and Sierra Leone, which they can share with their colleagues, pupils and the school community, and make understanding of life in different cultures so much more memorable.”