Pedestrian, 82, dies in A267 collision

Sussex Police have released an appeal for witnesses

The accident happened on the A267 at Cross in Hand near the Isenhurst petrol station and the Cross in Hand Rugby Club.

In a statement, a Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision just before 3.25pm on Tuesday, March 22 between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A267, Heathfield near the junction with the B2102.

“The road was closed for some time while ambulance and fire services attended the scene.

“Unfortunately the pedestrian, an 82-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the fatal collision and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage.

“If you can help email: [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Bramble.”

David Clark, manager of the nearby Cross in Hand Inn explained police viewed CCTV footage taken outside his premises.

He said: “I was in my room and heard a bang nearby.

“The helicopter arrived. Police came and when we looked at the CCTV it showed an elderly gentleman who had tried to cross the road coming from the Rugby Club entrance to the bus stop opposite.

“He’d tried to cross both lanes and didn’t use the central island. He appeared to fall over and was hit by a car which took him a long way up the road. People at the Rugby Club were very distressed and some were crying.