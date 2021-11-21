The pedestrian was involved in a collision with a silver Jaguar on the A259 Marine Drive, just east of Brighton Marina, just after 11.20pm on Friday (November 19).

Police confirmed the man from Saltdean was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed," a police spokesperson said.

"The Jaguar driver – a 69-year-old man from Peacehaven – sustained minor injuries."

A section of the road was temporarily closed in both directions to allow specialist officers to carry out investigative work.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses.

The spokesperson added: "We thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time.

