Pedestrian involved in collision in West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 25th Jul 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 17:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a collision in a West Sussex village.

AA Traffic News reported that B2140 Station Road in East Preston was partly blocked earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 25).

It reportedly followed a collision ‘involving a car and a pedestrian’ on Angmering Way.

The emergency services were called to the scene.

Sussex Police said the pedestrian suffered ‘minor injuries’, adding: “No arrests were made and the incident has concluded.”

Related topics:East PrestonSussex Police