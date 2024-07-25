Pedestrian involved in collision in West Sussex village
A pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a collision in a West Sussex village.
AA Traffic News reported that B2140 Station Road in East Preston was partly blocked earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 25).
It reportedly followed a collision ‘involving a car and a pedestrian’ on Angmering Way.
The emergency services were called to the scene.
Sussex Police said the pedestrian suffered ‘minor injuries’, adding: “No arrests were made and the incident has concluded.”