A pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a collision in a West Sussex village.

AA Traffic News reported that B2140 Station Road in East Preston was partly blocked earlier this afternoon (Thursday, July 25).

It reportedly followed a collision ‘involving a car and a pedestrian’ on Angmering Way.

The emergency services were called to the scene.

